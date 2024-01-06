Saturday's NEC slate includes the Merrimack Warriors (6-7, 0-0 NEC) against the Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-9, 0-0 NEC) at 3:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

Merrimack Players to Watch

Jordan Derkack: 17.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Adam Clark: 10.9 PTS, 2 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0 BLK

Devon Savage: 11.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Samba Diallo: 8.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Bryan Etumnu: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.1 BLK

Sacred Heart Players to Watch

Nico Galette: 14.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Alex Sobel: 11.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.4 BLK

Joey Reilly: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kyle McGee: 7.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Aidan Carpenter: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison

Merrimack Rank Merrimack AVG Sacred Heart AVG Sacred Heart Rank 295th 69.4 Points Scored 71.4 264th 165th 70.3 Points Allowed 73.6 247th 337th 32.1 Rebounds 34.3 274th 313th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 8 274th 286th 6.3 3pt Made 6.4 281st 274th 12.2 Assists 11.4 315th 287th 13.1 Turnovers 11.7 175th

