Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's NEC slate includes the Merrimack Warriors (6-7, 0-0 NEC) against the Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-9, 0-0 NEC) at 3:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Merrimack Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Merrimack Players to Watch
- Jordan Derkack: 17.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Adam Clark: 10.9 PTS, 2 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Devon Savage: 11.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Samba Diallo: 8.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryan Etumnu: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sacred Heart Players to Watch
- Nico Galette: 14.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alex Sobel: 11.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Joey Reilly: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyle McGee: 7.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aidan Carpenter: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison
|Merrimack Rank
|Merrimack AVG
|Sacred Heart AVG
|Sacred Heart Rank
|295th
|69.4
|Points Scored
|71.4
|264th
|165th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|247th
|337th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|34.3
|274th
|313th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|274th
|286th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|6.4
|281st
|274th
|12.2
|Assists
|11.4
|315th
|287th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|11.7
|175th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.