Saturday's NEC slate includes the Merrimack Warriors (6-7, 0-0 NEC) against the Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-9, 0-0 NEC) at 3:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Game Information

Merrimack Players to Watch

  • Jordan Derkack: 17.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Adam Clark: 10.9 PTS, 2 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Devon Savage: 11.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Samba Diallo: 8.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bryan Etumnu: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.1 BLK

Sacred Heart Players to Watch

  • Nico Galette: 14.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Alex Sobel: 11.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Joey Reilly: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kyle McGee: 7.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Aidan Carpenter: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison

Merrimack Rank Merrimack AVG Sacred Heart AVG Sacred Heart Rank
295th 69.4 Points Scored 71.4 264th
165th 70.3 Points Allowed 73.6 247th
337th 32.1 Rebounds 34.3 274th
313th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 8 274th
286th 6.3 3pt Made 6.4 281st
274th 12.2 Assists 11.4 315th
287th 13.1 Turnovers 11.7 175th

