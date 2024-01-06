Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-8) meet the Merrimack Warriors (3-10) in a clash of NEC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Merrimack Players to Watch
- Amaya Staton: 12.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Jayme Decesare: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Paloma Garcia: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Diamond Christian: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rose Caso: 3.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sacred Heart Players to Watch
- Ny'Ceara Pryor: 17.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amelia Wood: 9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sajada Bonner: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sierra Johnson: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nalyce Dudley: 6.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
