The Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-8) meet the Merrimack Warriors (3-10) in a clash of NEC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Merrimack Players to Watch

Amaya Staton: 12.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK

12.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK Jayme Decesare: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Paloma Garcia: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Diamond Christian: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Rose Caso: 3.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sacred Heart Players to Watch

Ny'Ceara Pryor: 17.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Amelia Wood: 9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Sajada Bonner: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Sierra Johnson: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Nalyce Dudley: 6.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.