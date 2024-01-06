Stonehill vs. LIU January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's NEC schedule includes the Stonehill Skyhawks (2-12, 0-0 NEC) versus the Long Island Sharks (1-10, 0-0 NEC) at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Stonehill vs. LIU Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Stonehill Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stonehill Players to Watch
- Tony Felder: 12.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Max Zegarowski: 12.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Pano Pavlidis: 6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jackson Benigni: 12.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chas Stinson: 5.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
LIU Players to Watch
- Tai Strickland: 11.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eric Acker: 12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tana Kopa: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Terell Strickland: 7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- R.J. Greene: 8.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stonehill vs. LIU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Stonehill Rank
|Stonehill AVG
|LIU AVG
|LIU Rank
|299th
|67.0
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|159th
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|80.0
|355th
|345th
|31.0
|Rebounds
|34.7
|190th
|359th
|5.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|4.9
|352nd
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|15.9
|361st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.