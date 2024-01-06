UMass-Lowell vs. New Hampshire January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The New Hampshire Wildcats (8-4, 0-0 America East) meet the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-4, 0-0 America East) in a matchup of America East squads at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
UMass-Lowell vs. New Hampshire Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UMass-Lowell Players to Watch
- Ayinde Hikim: 17.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Max Brooks: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Cam Morris III: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Yuri Covington: 10.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quinton Mincey: 7.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Clarence O. Daniels II: 19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ahmad Robinson: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaxson Baker: 9.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Trey Woodyard: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Naim Miller: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
UMass-Lowell vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison
|New Hampshire Rank
|New Hampshire AVG
|UMass-Lowell AVG
|UMass-Lowell Rank
|92nd
|78.9
|Points Scored
|77.8
|113th
|207th
|71.9
|Points Allowed
|66.3
|73rd
|49th
|40.3
|Rebounds
|41.3
|30th
|247th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|75th
|15th
|10.2
|3pt Made
|5.5
|327th
|132nd
|14.3
|Assists
|12.3
|264th
|77th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|14.1
|326th
