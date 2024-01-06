The New Hampshire Wildcats (8-4, 0-0 America East) meet the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-4, 0-0 America East) in a matchup of America East squads at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

UMass-Lowell vs. New Hampshire Game Information

UMass-Lowell Players to Watch

Ayinde Hikim: 17.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Max Brooks: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK Cam Morris III: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Yuri Covington: 10.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Quinton Mincey: 7.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Clarence O. Daniels II: 19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Ahmad Robinson: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaxson Baker: 9.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Trey Woodyard: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Naim Miller: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

UMass-Lowell vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison

New Hampshire Rank New Hampshire AVG UMass-Lowell AVG UMass-Lowell Rank 92nd 78.9 Points Scored 77.8 113th 207th 71.9 Points Allowed 66.3 73rd 49th 40.3 Rebounds 41.3 30th 247th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 10.6 75th 15th 10.2 3pt Made 5.5 327th 132nd 14.3 Assists 12.3 264th 77th 10.5 Turnovers 14.1 326th

