The New Hampshire Wildcats (8-4, 0-0 America East) meet the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-4, 0-0 America East) in a matchup of America East squads at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

UMass-Lowell vs. New Hampshire Game Information

UMass-Lowell Players to Watch

  • Ayinde Hikim: 17.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Max Brooks: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Cam Morris III: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Yuri Covington: 10.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Quinton Mincey: 7.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

New Hampshire Players to Watch

  • Clarence O. Daniels II: 19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ahmad Robinson: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaxson Baker: 9.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Trey Woodyard: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Naim Miller: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

UMass-Lowell vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison

New Hampshire Rank New Hampshire AVG UMass-Lowell AVG UMass-Lowell Rank
92nd 78.9 Points Scored 77.8 113th
207th 71.9 Points Allowed 66.3 73rd
49th 40.3 Rebounds 41.3 30th
247th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 10.6 75th
15th 10.2 3pt Made 5.5 327th
132nd 14.3 Assists 12.3 264th
77th 10.5 Turnovers 14.1 326th

