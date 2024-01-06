Saturday's America East slate includes the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-11) facing the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-7) at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UMass Lowell vs. New Hampshire Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UMass Lowell Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass Lowell Players to Watch

Sydney Watkins: 6.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Rayne Durant: 4.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

4.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Mili Carrera: 10.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Abbey Lindsey: 8.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Maddie Rice: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Clara Gomez: 4.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Avery O'Connor: 9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Breezie Williams: 6.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Kenzie Matulonis: 4.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Adara Groman: 7.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.