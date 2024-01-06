UMass Lowell vs. New Hampshire January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's America East slate includes the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-11) facing the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-7) at 2:00 PM ET.
UMass Lowell vs. New Hampshire Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
UMass Lowell Players to Watch
- Sydney Watkins: 6.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rayne Durant: 4.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mili Carrera: 10.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Abbey Lindsey: 8.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maddie Rice: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Clara Gomez: 4.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Avery O'Connor: 9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Breezie Williams: 6.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kenzie Matulonis: 4.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Adara Groman: 7.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
