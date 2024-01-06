UMass vs. Saint Louis January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Louis Billikens (5-8) meet a fellow A-10 squad, the UMass Minutewomen (2-10), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at William D. Mullins Center. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET.
UMass vs. Saint Louis Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
UMass Players to Watch
- Stefanie Kulesza: 11.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kristin Williams: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bre Bellamy: 7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tori Hyduke: 4.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Lilly Taulelei: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Peyton Kennedy: 14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyla McMakin: 16.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julia Martinez: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tierra Simon: 4.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Brooklyn Gray: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
