Sunday's ACC slate includes the Syracuse Orange (10-1) versus the Boston College Eagles (8-5) at 6:00 PM ET.

Boston College vs. Syracuse Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Boston College Players to Watch

Dontavia Waggoner: 13.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Teya Sidberry: 13.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Andrea Daley: 16.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK T'Yana Todd: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaylah Ivey: 3.8 PTS, 2 REB, 6.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Syracuse Players to Watch

Dyaisha Fair: 19 PTS, 5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

19 PTS, 5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Alaina Rice: 12.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Alyssa Latham: 10.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Georgia Woolley: 16.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyra Wood: 8.2 PTS, 8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

