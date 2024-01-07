Boston College vs. Syracuse January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's ACC slate includes the Syracuse Orange (10-1) versus the Boston College Eagles (8-5) at 6:00 PM ET.
Boston College vs. Syracuse Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Boston College Players to Watch
- Dontavia Waggoner: 13.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Teya Sidberry: 13.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Andrea Daley: 16.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- T'Yana Todd: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaylah Ivey: 3.8 PTS, 2 REB, 6.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Dyaisha Fair: 19 PTS, 5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alaina Rice: 12.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alyssa Latham: 10.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Georgia Woolley: 16.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyra Wood: 8.2 PTS, 8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
