Sunday's CAA schedule includes the Drexel Dragons (4-6) meeting the Northeastern Huskies (4-6) at 2:00 PM ET.

Northeastern vs. Drexel Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Northeastern Players to Watch

Derin Erdogan: 13.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Deja Bristol: 8.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Gemima Motema: 9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Asha Parker: 8.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Maddie Vizza: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Drexel Players to Watch

Brooke Mullin: 12.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Chloe Hodges: 7.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Grace O'Neill: 5.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Amaris Baker: 8.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Momo LaClair: 4.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

