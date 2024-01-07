Northeastern vs. Drexel January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's CAA schedule includes the Drexel Dragons (4-6) meeting the Northeastern Huskies (4-6) at 2:00 PM ET.
Northeastern vs. Drexel Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Derin Erdogan: 13.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deja Bristol: 8.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Gemima Motema: 9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Asha Parker: 8.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maddie Vizza: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Drexel Players to Watch
- Brooke Mullin: 12.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chloe Hodges: 7.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Grace O'Neill: 5.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amaris Baker: 8.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Momo LaClair: 4.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
