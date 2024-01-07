Sunday's A-10 slate includes the Dayton Flyers (9-2, 0-0 A-10) versus the UMass Minutemen (7-3, 0-0 A-10), at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

UMass vs. Dayton Game Information

UMass Players to Watch

  • Matt Cross: 16.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Josh Cohen: 18.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Keon Thompson: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Rahsool Diggins: 12 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jayden Ndjigue: 5.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Dayton Players to Watch

  • Daron Holmes: 16.8 PTS, 7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Nate Santos: 12.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kobe Elvis: 11.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Koby Brea: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Enoch Cheeks: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

UMass vs. Dayton Stat Comparison

Dayton Rank Dayton AVG UMass AVG UMass Rank
205th 74.1 Points Scored 84.3 26th
57th 65.3 Points Allowed 73.4 242nd
324th 32.9 Rebounds 39.1 82nd
299th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 12.2 22nd
23rd 9.9 3pt Made 7.9 144th
78th 15.6 Assists 18.4 15th
56th 10.2 Turnovers 10.8 99th

