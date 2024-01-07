UMass vs. Dayton January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's A-10 slate includes the Dayton Flyers (9-2, 0-0 A-10) versus the UMass Minutemen (7-3, 0-0 A-10), at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UMass vs. Dayton Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UMass Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UMass Players to Watch
- Matt Cross: 16.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Josh Cohen: 18.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keon Thompson: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rahsool Diggins: 12 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jayden Ndjigue: 5.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Dayton Players to Watch
- Daron Holmes: 16.8 PTS, 7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Nate Santos: 12.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kobe Elvis: 11.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Koby Brea: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Enoch Cheeks: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UMass vs. Dayton Stat Comparison
|Dayton Rank
|Dayton AVG
|UMass AVG
|UMass Rank
|205th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|84.3
|26th
|57th
|65.3
|Points Allowed
|73.4
|242nd
|324th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|39.1
|82nd
|299th
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|12.2
|22nd
|23rd
|9.9
|3pt Made
|7.9
|144th
|78th
|15.6
|Assists
|18.4
|15th
|56th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|10.8
|99th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.