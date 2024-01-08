Celtics vs. Pacers January 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (23-6), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, play the Indiana Pacers (14-14). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and NBCS-BOS.
Celtics vs. Pacers Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSIN, NBCS-BOS
Celtics Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Jayson Tatum gets the Celtics 26.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Jaylen Brown gives the Celtics 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Derrick White is putting up 16.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. He is making 49.5% of his shots from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per game.
- Jrue Holiday gives the Celtics 13.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while delivering 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- The Celtics are getting 19.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Kristaps Porzingis this year.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton averages 24.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 12.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.
- Myles Turner averages 16.8 points, 1.2 assists and 7.5 boards per contest.
- Buddy Hield posts 13.6 points, 2.7 assists and 3.0 boards per contest.
- Bruce Brown averages 11.7 points, 3.0 assists and 4.7 boards.
- Bennedict Mathurin averages 13.7 points, 2.1 assists and 3.6 boards.
Celtics vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Pacers
|Celtics
|126.5
|Points Avg.
|120.1
|125.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.9
|50.6%
|Field Goal %
|48.0%
|38.0%
|Three Point %
|37.6%
