The Boston Celtics (23-6), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, play the Indiana Pacers (14-14). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, NBCS-BOS

Celtics Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Jayson Tatum gets the Celtics 26.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Jaylen Brown gives the Celtics 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Derrick White is putting up 16.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. He is making 49.5% of his shots from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per game.

Jrue Holiday gives the Celtics 13.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while delivering 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Celtics are getting 19.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Kristaps Porzingis this year.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton averages 24.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 12.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Myles Turner averages 16.8 points, 1.2 assists and 7.5 boards per contest.

Buddy Hield posts 13.6 points, 2.7 assists and 3.0 boards per contest.

Bruce Brown averages 11.7 points, 3.0 assists and 4.7 boards.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 13.7 points, 2.1 assists and 3.6 boards.

Celtics vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Pacers Celtics 126.5 Points Avg. 120.1 125.8 Points Allowed Avg. 109.9 50.6% Field Goal % 48.0% 38.0% Three Point % 37.6%

