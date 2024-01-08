Merrimack vs. Fairleigh Dickinson January 8 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Merrimack Warriors (3-10) meet a fellow NEC team, the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-10), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Rothman Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.
Merrimack vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Merrimack Players to Watch
- Amaya Staton: 12.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Jayme Decesare: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Paloma Garcia: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Diamond Christian: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rose Caso: 3.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
- Abby Conklin: 9.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Teneisia Brown: 10.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lilly Parke: 7.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bella Toomey: 3.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nickie Carter: 4.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
