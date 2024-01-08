The Merrimack Warriors (3-10) meet a fellow NEC team, the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-10), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Rothman Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Merrimack vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Merrimack Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Merrimack Players to Watch

Amaya Staton: 12.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK

12.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK Jayme Decesare: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Paloma Garcia: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Diamond Christian: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Rose Caso: 3.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

Abby Conklin: 9.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Teneisia Brown: 10.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Lilly Parke: 7.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Bella Toomey: 3.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

3.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Nickie Carter: 4.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.