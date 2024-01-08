Monday's CAA slate includes the Monmouth Hawks (7-5, 0-0 CAA) against the Northeastern Huskies (5-7, 0-0 CAA), at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Northeastern vs. Monmouth Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Northeastern Players to Watch

Chris Doherty: 12.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Masai Troutman: 10.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Joe Pridgen: 9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Luka Sakota: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jared Turner: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Monmouth Players to Watch

Xander Rice: 19.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jack Collins: 11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jaret Valencia: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Jakari Spence: 5.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Northeastern vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Monmouth Rank Monmouth AVG Northeastern AVG Northeastern Rank 355th 61.7 Points Scored 65.3 328th 306th 74.7 Points Allowed 71.7 231st 280th 32.9 Rebounds 36.0 99th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 362nd 4.1 3pt Made 7.0 219th 268th 12.0 Assists 12.6 211th 316th 13.4 Turnovers 13.9 332nd

