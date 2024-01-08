Monday's CAA slate includes the Monmouth Hawks (7-5, 0-0 CAA) against the Northeastern Huskies (5-7, 0-0 CAA), at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Northeastern vs. Monmouth Game Information

Northeastern Players to Watch

  • Chris Doherty: 12.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Masai Troutman: 10.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Joe Pridgen: 9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Luka Sakota: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jared Turner: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Monmouth Players to Watch

  • Xander Rice: 19.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jack Collins: 11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jaret Valencia: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jakari Spence: 5.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Northeastern vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Monmouth Rank Monmouth AVG Northeastern AVG Northeastern Rank
355th 61.7 Points Scored 65.3 328th
306th 74.7 Points Allowed 71.7 231st
280th 32.9 Rebounds 36.0 99th
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th
362nd 4.1 3pt Made 7.0 219th
268th 12.0 Assists 12.6 211th
316th 13.4 Turnovers 13.9 332nd

