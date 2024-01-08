Northeastern vs. Monmouth January 8 Tickets & Start Time
Monday's CAA slate includes the Monmouth Hawks (7-5, 0-0 CAA) against the Northeastern Huskies (5-7, 0-0 CAA), at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Northeastern vs. Monmouth Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Chris Doherty: 12.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Masai Troutman: 10.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Joe Pridgen: 9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Luka Sakota: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jared Turner: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Monmouth Players to Watch
- Xander Rice: 19.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jack Collins: 11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaret Valencia: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jakari Spence: 5.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Northeastern vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Monmouth Rank
|Monmouth AVG
|Northeastern AVG
|Northeastern Rank
|355th
|61.7
|Points Scored
|65.3
|328th
|306th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|231st
|280th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|36.0
|99th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|362nd
|4.1
|3pt Made
|7.0
|219th
|268th
|12.0
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|316th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|13.9
|332nd
