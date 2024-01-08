The Stonehill Skyhawks (0-12) meet a fellow NEC team, the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-10), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET.

Stonehill vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Stonehill Players to Watch

Maureen Stapleton: 4.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

4.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Jada Thornton: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Paige Martin: 4.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Brooke Paquette: 5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Anna Boruta: 7.9 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch

Samora Watson: 17.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Belle Lanpher: 13 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK

13 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK Meghan Kenefick: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Amaya Williams: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Ally Sentance: 2.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

