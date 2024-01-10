Boston College vs. Syracuse January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's ACC schedule includes the Syracuse Orange (9-3, 0-1 ACC) meeting the Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Boston College vs. Syracuse Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Boston College Players to Watch
- Quinten Post: 18.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Jaeden Zackery: 13 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Claudell Harris Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Devin: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Prince Aligbe: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Judah Mintz: 19.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- JJ Starling: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maliq Brown: 7.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Quadir Copeland: 7.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Taylor: 7.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Boston College vs. Syracuse Stat Comparison
|Syracuse Rank
|Syracuse AVG
|Boston College AVG
|Boston College Rank
|109th
|78.2
|Points Scored
|79.4
|81st
|157th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|70.8
|179th
|126th
|37.8
|Rebounds
|37.3
|154th
|181st
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|228th
|195th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|156th
|13.9
|Assists
|14.6
|115th
|175th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|9.8
|42nd
