Wednesday's ACC schedule includes the Syracuse Orange (9-3, 0-1 ACC) meeting the Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Boston College vs. Syracuse Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Boston College Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • Quinten Post: 18.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Jaeden Zackery: 13 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Claudell Harris Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Devin: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Prince Aligbe: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • Judah Mintz: 19.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • JJ Starling: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Maliq Brown: 7.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Quadir Copeland: 7.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Justin Taylor: 7.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston College vs. Syracuse Stat Comparison

Syracuse Rank Syracuse AVG Boston College AVG Boston College Rank
109th 78.2 Points Scored 79.4 81st
157th 70.2 Points Allowed 70.8 179th
126th 37.8 Rebounds 37.3 154th
181st 9.2 Off. Rebounds 8.6 228th
195th 7.4 3pt Made 7.6 170th
156th 13.9 Assists 14.6 115th
175th 11.7 Turnovers 9.8 42nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.