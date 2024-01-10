Boston University vs. American January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Patriot League schedule includes the Boston University Terriers (4-8, 0-0 Patriot League) against the American Eagles (5-7, 0-0 Patriot League), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Boston University vs. American Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Boston University Players to Watch
- Miles Brewster: 9.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Otto Landrum: 8.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ethan Okwuosa: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyrone Alexander: 8.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nic Nobili: 6.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
American Players to Watch
- Matt Rogers: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Elijah Stephens: 11.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lorenzo Donadio: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lincoln Ball: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Geoff Sprouse: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Boston University vs. American Stat Comparison
|Boston University Rank
|Boston University AVG
|American AVG
|American Rank
|336th
|65.4
|Points Scored
|72.6
|239th
|81st
|66.6
|Points Allowed
|74.4
|265th
|201st
|36.3
|Rebounds
|34.0
|285th
|282nd
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|125th
|195th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|9.5
|39th
|275th
|12.2
|Assists
|15.1
|97th
|145th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|10.0
|51st
