Wednesday's Patriot League schedule includes the Boston University Terriers (4-8, 0-0 Patriot League) against the American Eagles (5-7, 0-0 Patriot League), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Boston University vs. American Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Boston University Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston University Players to Watch

Miles Brewster: 9.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Otto Landrum: 8.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Ethan Okwuosa: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyrone Alexander: 8.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Nic Nobili: 6.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

American Players to Watch

Matt Rogers: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Elijah Stephens: 11.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Lorenzo Donadio: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Lincoln Ball: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Geoff Sprouse: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston University vs. American Stat Comparison

Boston University Rank Boston University AVG American AVG American Rank 336th 65.4 Points Scored 72.6 239th 81st 66.6 Points Allowed 74.4 265th 201st 36.3 Rebounds 34.0 285th 282nd 7.8 Off. Rebounds 9.8 125th 195th 7.4 3pt Made 9.5 39th 275th 12.2 Assists 15.1 97th 145th 11.4 Turnovers 10.0 51st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.