Boston University vs. American January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The American Eagles (2-8) meet the Boston University Terriers (8-3) in a clash of Patriot teams at 11:30 AM ET on Wednesday.
Boston University vs. American Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
Boston University Players to Watch
- Caitlin Weimar: 18.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Alex Giannaros: 13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anastasiia Semenova: 7.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Audrey Ericksen: 6.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Aoibhe Gormley: 3.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
American Players to Watch
- Lauren Stack: 8.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ivy Bales: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Molly Lavin: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Emily Johns: 10.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anna Lemaster: 6.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
