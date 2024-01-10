The American Eagles (2-8) meet the Boston University Terriers (8-3) in a clash of Patriot teams at 11:30 AM ET on Wednesday.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Boston University vs. American Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Boston University Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston University Players to Watch

Caitlin Weimar: 18.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

18.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Alex Giannaros: 13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Anastasiia Semenova: 7.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Audrey Ericksen: 6.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Aoibhe Gormley: 3.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

American Players to Watch

Lauren Stack: 8.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Ivy Bales: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Molly Lavin: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Emily Johns: 10.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Anna Lemaster: 6.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.