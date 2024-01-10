Celtics vs. Timberwolves January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Celtics (23-6) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7), the league's conference leaders, meet at TD Garden on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Celtics vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BOS, BSN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Celtics Games
- December 28 at home vs the Pistons
- January 8 at the Pacers
- December 31 at the Spurs
- January 6 at the Pacers
- December 29 at home vs the Raptors
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum averages 26.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Jaylen Brown puts up 22.6 points, 3.6 assists and 4.9 boards per contest.
- Derrick White averages 16.6 points, 3.9 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jrue Holiday puts up 13.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 41.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made treys per game.
- Kristaps Porzingis puts up 19.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 53.3% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made treys per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns delivers 22 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Timberwolves.
- On a per-game basis, Anthony Edwards gives the Timberwolves 25.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Timberwolves are receiving 12.7 points, 12 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Rudy Gobert this season.
- Mike Conley is putting up 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He is sinking 46.9% of his shots from the field and 45.8% from 3-point range (sixth in league), with 2.4 triples per contest.
- Naz Reid is averaging 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He is sinking 49.5% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Celtics vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Timberwolves
|120.1
|Points Avg.
|113.3
|109.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|107.3
|48%
|Field Goal %
|48.5%
|37.6%
|Three Point %
|37.9%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.