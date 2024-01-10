Holy Cross vs. Navy January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Navy Midshipmen (3-7, 0-0 Patriot League) face a fellow Patriot League squad, the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-10, 0-0 Patriot League), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Hart Recreation Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Holy Cross vs. Navy Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Holy Cross Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Holy Cross Players to Watch
- Joseph Octave: 15.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Kenney: 8.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Bo Montgomery: 9.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joe Nugent: 6.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Will Batchelder: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Navy Players to Watch
- Donovan Draper: 9.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Austin Benigni: 12.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Austin Inge: 7.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mitch Fischer: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Woods: 5.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Holy Cross vs. Navy Stat Comparison
|Holy Cross Rank
|Holy Cross AVG
|Navy AVG
|Navy Rank
|343rd
|64.3
|Points Scored
|67.3
|320th
|331st
|78.7
|Points Allowed
|63.1
|25th
|343rd
|31.8
|Rebounds
|37.9
|121st
|314th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|117th
|182nd
|7.5
|3pt Made
|5.9
|308th
|325th
|11.1
|Assists
|13.1
|214th
|181st
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.3
|130th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.