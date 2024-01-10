The Navy Midshipmen (3-7, 0-0 Patriot League) face a fellow Patriot League squad, the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-10, 0-0 Patriot League), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Hart Recreation Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Holy Cross vs. Navy Game Information

Holy Cross Players to Watch

Joseph Octave: 15.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Caleb Kenney: 8.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Bo Montgomery: 9.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Joe Nugent: 6.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Will Batchelder: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Navy Players to Watch

Donovan Draper: 9.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Austin Benigni: 12.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Austin Inge: 7.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Mitch Fischer: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Mike Woods: 5.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Holy Cross vs. Navy Stat Comparison

Holy Cross Rank Holy Cross AVG Navy AVG Navy Rank 343rd 64.3 Points Scored 67.3 320th 331st 78.7 Points Allowed 63.1 25th 343rd 31.8 Rebounds 37.9 121st 314th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 9.9 117th 182nd 7.5 3pt Made 5.9 308th 325th 11.1 Assists 13.1 214th 181st 11.8 Turnovers 11.3 130th

