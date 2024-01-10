The Navy Midshipmen (4-6) face the Holy Cross Crusaders (6-5) in a clash of Patriot teams at 5:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Holy Cross vs. Navy Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Holy Cross Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Holy Cross Players to Watch

Lindsay Berger: 8.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Simone Foreman: 5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Janelle Allen: 10.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Cara McCormack: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Navy Players to Watch

Zanai Barnett-Gay: 20.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyah Smith: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Maren Louridas: 5.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Sydne Watts: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Morganne Andrews: 2.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.