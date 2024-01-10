UMass vs. La Salle January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's A-10 schedule includes the UMass Minutemen (8-3, 0-0 A-10) facing the La Salle Explorers (9-3, 0-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on NBC Sports.
UMass vs. La Salle Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports
UMass Players to Watch
- Josh Cohen: 19.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Matt Cross: 16.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keon Thompson: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rahsool Diggins: 11.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jayden Ndjigue: 5.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
La Salle Players to Watch
- Khalil Brantley: 16.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jhamir Brickus: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anwar Gill: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daeshon Shepherd: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Rokas Jocius: 7.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
UMass vs. La Salle Stat Comparison
|UMass Rank
|UMass AVG
|La Salle AVG
|La Salle Rank
|24th
|84.5
|Points Scored
|78.8
|93rd
|225th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|202nd
|82nd
|39.1
|Rebounds
|36.1
|211th
|27th
|11.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|279th
|170th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|9.3
|51st
|14th
|18.5
|Assists
|16.7
|39th
|111th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|9.7
|40th
