Wednesday's A-10 schedule includes the UMass Minutemen (8-3, 0-0 A-10) facing the La Salle Explorers (9-3, 0-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on NBC Sports.

UMass vs. La Salle Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports

UMass Players to Watch

Josh Cohen: 19.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Matt Cross: 16.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Keon Thompson: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Rahsool Diggins: 11.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jayden Ndjigue: 5.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

La Salle Players to Watch

Khalil Brantley: 16.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Jhamir Brickus: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Anwar Gill: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Daeshon Shepherd: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Rokas Jocius: 7.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

UMass vs. La Salle Stat Comparison

UMass Rank UMass AVG La Salle AVG La Salle Rank 24th 84.5 Points Scored 78.8 93rd 225th 72.6 Points Allowed 71.8 202nd 82nd 39.1 Rebounds 36.1 211th 27th 11.9 Off. Rebounds 7.9 279th 170th 7.6 3pt Made 9.3 51st 14th 18.5 Assists 16.7 39th 111th 11.0 Turnovers 9.7 40th

