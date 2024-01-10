Wednesday's A-10 schedule includes the UMass Minutemen (8-3, 0-0 A-10) facing the La Salle Explorers (9-3, 0-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on NBC Sports.

UMass vs. La Salle Game Information

UMass Players to Watch

  • Josh Cohen: 19.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Matt Cross: 16.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Keon Thompson: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Rahsool Diggins: 11.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jayden Ndjigue: 5.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

La Salle Players to Watch

  • Khalil Brantley: 16.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jhamir Brickus: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Anwar Gill: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Daeshon Shepherd: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Rokas Jocius: 7.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

UMass vs. La Salle Stat Comparison

UMass Rank UMass AVG La Salle AVG La Salle Rank
24th 84.5 Points Scored 78.8 93rd
225th 72.6 Points Allowed 71.8 202nd
82nd 39.1 Rebounds 36.1 211th
27th 11.9 Off. Rebounds 7.9 279th
170th 7.6 3pt Made 9.3 51st
14th 18.5 Assists 16.7 39th
111th 11.0 Turnovers 9.7 40th

