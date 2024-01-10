The Richmond Spiders (10-3) meet the UMass Minutewomen (2-10) in a clash of A-10 teams at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday.

UMass vs. Richmond Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

UMass Players to Watch

Stefanie Kulesza: 11.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kristin Williams: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Bre Bellamy: 7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Tori Hyduke: 4.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

4.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Lilly Taulelei: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Richmond Players to Watch

Maggie Doogan: 17.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Grace Townsend: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Addie Budnik: 11.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK Rachel Ullstrom: 11.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Katie Hill: 5.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

