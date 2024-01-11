Thursday's ACC schedule includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) against the Boston College Eagles (8-5) at 7:00 PM ET.

Boston College vs. Notre Dame Game Information

Boston College Players to Watch

Dontavia Waggoner: 13.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Hannah Hidalgo: 23.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 6.2 AST, 6.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

