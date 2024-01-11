Boston College vs. Notre Dame January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's ACC schedule includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) against the Boston College Eagles (8-5) at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Boston College vs. Notre Dame Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Boston College Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston College Players to Watch
- Dontavia Waggoner: 13.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Teya Sidberry: 13.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Andrea Daley: 16.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- T'Yana Todd: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaylah Ivey: 3.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 6.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Hannah Hidalgo: 23.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 6.2 AST, 6.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maddy Westbald: 14.3 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Anna DeWolfe: 9.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Natalija Marshall: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kylee Watson: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.