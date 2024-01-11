Celtics vs. Bucks January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Eastern Conference's top two squads, the Boston Celtics (24-6) and the Milwaukee Bucks (23-8), will clash at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Celtics vs. Bucks Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TNT
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum generates 27.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for the Celtics.
- The Celtics are receiving 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Derrick White this year.
- Jrue Holiday gets the Celtics 13.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while delivering 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- The Celtics are receiving 20.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Kristaps Porzingis this season.
- The Celtics are receiving 7.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Al Horford this year.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo posts 30.6 points, 5.7 assists and 11.0 rebounds per game.
- Damian Lillard posts 25.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made treys per game (eighth in NBA).
- Brook Lopez averages 12.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown with 1.6 made treys per game.
- Bobby Portis averages 13.2 points, 7.0 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Khris Middleton puts up 14.1 points, 4.5 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
Celtics vs. Bucks Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Celtics
|125.2
|Points Avg.
|120.3
|119.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.3
|50.1%
|Field Goal %
|48.1%
|38.3%
|Three Point %
|37.3%
