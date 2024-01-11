UMass-Lowell vs. NJIT January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's America East schedule includes the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-4, 0-0 America East) facing the NJIT Highlanders (3-8, 0-0 America East) at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
UMass-Lowell vs. NJIT Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UMass-Lowell Players to Watch
- Ayinde Hikim: 17.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Max Brooks: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Cam Morris III: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Yuri Covington: 10.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quinton Mincey: 7.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
NJIT Players to Watch
- Adam Hess: 13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mekhi Gray: 9.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tariq Francis: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Elijah Buchanan: 12.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sebastian Robinson: 9.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
UMass-Lowell vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UMass-Lowell Rank
|UMass-Lowell AVG
|NJIT AVG
|NJIT Rank
|36th
|78.0
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|61st
|66.0
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|259th
|21st
|38.6
|Rebounds
|34.1
|227th
|25th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|75th
|14.5
|Assists
|11.2
|319th
|316th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|10.4
|40th
