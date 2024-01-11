Thursday's America East schedule includes the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-4, 0-0 America East) facing the NJIT Highlanders (3-8, 0-0 America East) at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UMass-Lowell vs. NJIT Game Information

UMass-Lowell Players to Watch

  • Ayinde Hikim: 17.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Max Brooks: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Cam Morris III: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Yuri Covington: 10.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Quinton Mincey: 7.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

NJIT Players to Watch

  • Adam Hess: 13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mekhi Gray: 9.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tariq Francis: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Elijah Buchanan: 12.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Sebastian Robinson: 9.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

UMass-Lowell vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UMass-Lowell Rank UMass-Lowell AVG NJIT AVG NJIT Rank
36th 78.0 Points Scored 66.9 300th
61st 66.0 Points Allowed 72.7 259th
21st 38.6 Rebounds 34.1 227th
25th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd
229th 6.9 3pt Made 6.5 274th
75th 14.5 Assists 11.2 319th
316th 13.4 Turnovers 10.4 40th

