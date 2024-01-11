Thursday's America East schedule includes the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-4, 0-0 America East) facing the NJIT Highlanders (3-8, 0-0 America East) at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UMass-Lowell vs. NJIT Game Information

UMass-Lowell Players to Watch

Ayinde Hikim: 17.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

NJIT Players to Watch

Adam Hess: 13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

UMass-Lowell vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UMass-Lowell Rank UMass-Lowell AVG NJIT AVG NJIT Rank 36th 78.0 Points Scored 66.9 300th 61st 66.0 Points Allowed 72.7 259th 21st 38.6 Rebounds 34.1 227th 25th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 229th 6.9 3pt Made 6.5 274th 75th 14.5 Assists 11.2 319th 316th 13.4 Turnovers 10.4 40th

