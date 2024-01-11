UMass Lowell vs. NJIT January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The NJIT Highlanders (7-5) play the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-11) in a clash of America East teams at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday.
UMass Lowell vs. NJIT Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
UMass Lowell Players to Watch
- Sydney Watkins: 6.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rayne Durant: 4.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mili Carrera: 10.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Abbey Lindsey: 8.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maddie Rice: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
NJIT Players to Watch
- Trinity Williams: 9.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Alejandra Zuniga: 15.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kenna Squier: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Madilyn Dogs: 5.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Lyzi Litwinko: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
