The NJIT Highlanders (7-5) play the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-11) in a clash of America East teams at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday.

UMass Lowell vs. NJIT Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 11

Thursday, January 11 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

UMass Lowell Players to Watch

Sydney Watkins: 6.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Rayne Durant: 4.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

4.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Mili Carrera: 10.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Abbey Lindsey: 8.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Maddie Rice: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

NJIT Players to Watch

Trinity Williams: 9.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK Alejandra Zuniga: 15.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Kenna Squier: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Madilyn Dogs: 5.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

5.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Lyzi Litwinko: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

