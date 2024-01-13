Saturday's ACC slate includes the Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) against the Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) at 3:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Boston College vs. Clemson Game Information

Boston College Players to Watch

Quinten Post: 18.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK

18.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK Jaeden Zackery: 13.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Claudell Harris Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Devin: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Prince Aligbe: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall: 20.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK

20.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK Joseph Girard III: 15.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ian Schieffelin: 8.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Chase Hunter: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK RJ Godfrey: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Boston College vs. Clemson Stat Comparison

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG Boston College AVG Boston College Rank 42nd 82.3 Points Scored 79.4 77th 137th 69.2 Points Allowed 70.8 173rd 87th 39.1 Rebounds 37.3 148th 209th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 8.6 227th 37th 9.6 3pt Made 7.6 169th 24th 17.6 Assists 14.6 116th 56th 10.2 Turnovers 9.8 42nd

