Boston College vs. Clemson January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ACC slate includes the Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) against the Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) at 3:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Boston College vs. Clemson Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Boston College Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston College Players to Watch
- Quinten Post: 18.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Jaeden Zackery: 13.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Claudell Harris Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Devin: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Prince Aligbe: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall: 20.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Joseph Girard III: 15.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ian Schieffelin: 8.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chase Hunter: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- RJ Godfrey: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Boston College vs. Clemson Stat Comparison
|Clemson Rank
|Clemson AVG
|Boston College AVG
|Boston College Rank
|42nd
|82.3
|Points Scored
|79.4
|77th
|137th
|69.2
|Points Allowed
|70.8
|173rd
|87th
|39.1
|Rebounds
|37.3
|148th
|209th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|227th
|37th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|7.6
|169th
|24th
|17.6
|Assists
|14.6
|116th
|56th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|9.8
|42nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.