Saturday's Patriot League schedule includes the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-11, 0-0 Patriot League) against the Boston University Terriers (5-8, 0-0 Patriot League), at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Boston University vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Boston University Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston University Players to Watch

Miles Brewster: 9.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Otto Landrum: 9.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Ethan Okwuosa: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyrone Alexander: 8.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Nic Nobili: 6.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

Golden Dike: 7.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Deon Perry: 13.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK D'Angelo Stines: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Milos Ilic: 7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Alonso Faure: 7.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston University vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison

Loyola (MD) Rank Loyola (MD) AVG Boston University AVG Boston University Rank 333rd 66.4 Points Scored 66.1 337th 272nd 74.8 Points Allowed 66.3 77th 217th 35.9 Rebounds 36.5 191st 243rd 8.4 Off. Rebounds 8.0 273rd 173rd 7.6 3pt Made 7.5 184th 161st 13.8 Assists 12.5 254th 328th 14.1 Turnovers 11.8 182nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.