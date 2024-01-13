Boston University vs. Loyola (MD) January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Patriot League schedule includes the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-11, 0-0 Patriot League) against the Boston University Terriers (5-8, 0-0 Patriot League), at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Boston University vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Boston University Players to Watch
- Miles Brewster: 9.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Otto Landrum: 9.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ethan Okwuosa: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyrone Alexander: 8.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nic Nobili: 6.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Loyola (MD) Players to Watch
- Golden Dike: 7.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Deon Perry: 13.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- D'Angelo Stines: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Milos Ilic: 7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alonso Faure: 7.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
Boston University vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison
|Loyola (MD) Rank
|Loyola (MD) AVG
|Boston University AVG
|Boston University Rank
|333rd
|66.4
|Points Scored
|66.1
|337th
|272nd
|74.8
|Points Allowed
|66.3
|77th
|217th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|36.5
|191st
|243rd
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|273rd
|173rd
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.5
|184th
|161st
|13.8
|Assists
|12.5
|254th
|328th
|14.1
|Turnovers
|11.8
|182nd
