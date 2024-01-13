Boston University vs. Loyola (MD) January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Patriot slate includes the Boston University Terriers (8-3) meeting the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-6) at 2:00 PM ET.
Boston University vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Boston University Players to Watch
- Caitlin Weimar: 18.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Alex Giannaros: 13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anastasiia Semenova: 7.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Audrey Ericksen: 6.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Aoibhe Gormley: 3.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Loyola (MD) Players to Watch
- Lex Therien: 17.1 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ava Therien: 7.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kelly Ratigan: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Laura Salmeron: 5.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Amandine Amorich: 3.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
