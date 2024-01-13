Celtics vs. Rockets January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, January 13, 2024, the Boston Celtics (25-6) take the court against the Houston Rockets (15-15) at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and Space City Home Network.
Celtics vs. Rockets Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BOS, Space City Home Network
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum posts 27 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Jaylen Brown averages 22.9 points, 3.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
- Derrick White posts 17 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Jrue Holiday puts up 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kristaps Porzingis averages 20.3 points, 7.1 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocks (10th in league).
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun is averaging 21.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He's also draining 54% of his shots from the floor.
- On a per-game basis, Fred VanVleet gets the Rockets 17.4 points, 4 rebounds and 8.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Rockets are receiving 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Jalen Green this year.
- Jabari Smith Jr. gives the Rockets 13.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Dillon Brooks is putting up 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.6% of his shots from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.
Celtics vs. Rockets Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Rockets
|120.3
|Points Avg.
|112.3
|110.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.7
|48.1%
|Field Goal %
|46.3%
|37.5%
|Three Point %
|36.3%
