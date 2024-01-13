Saturday's Ivy League schedule includes the Harvard Crimson (6-6) against the Princeton Tigers (9-3), at 2:00 PM ET.

Harvard vs. Princeton Game Information

Harvard Players to Watch

Elena Rodriguez: 11.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Lola Mullaney: 15.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

20.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Katie Krupa: 9.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Abigail Wright: 7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Princeton Players to Watch

Kaitlyn Chen: 16.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Ellie Mitchell: 4.1 PTS, 11.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

4.1 PTS, 11.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Madison St. Rose: 16.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Skye Belker: 10.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Parker Hill: 4.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

