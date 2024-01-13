The Holy Cross Crusaders (3-10, 0-0 Patriot League) meet a fellow Patriot League squad, the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-8, 0-0 Patriot League), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Stabler Arena. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Holy Cross vs. Lehigh Game Information

Holy Cross Players to Watch

Joseph Octave: 14.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Caleb Kenney: 9.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Joe Nugent: 6.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Bo Montgomery: 9.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Louth-M Coulibaly: 5.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Lehigh Players to Watch

Keith Higgins Jr.: 16.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyler Whitney-Sidney: 12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Bube Momah: 8.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Dominic Parolin: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalin Sinclair: 6.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Holy Cross vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison

Lehigh Rank Lehigh AVG Holy Cross AVG Holy Cross Rank 201st 74.0 Points Scored 66.2 335th 245th 73.5 Points Allowed 77.2 312th 128th 37.8 Rebounds 33.0 324th 296th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 7.8 287th 199th 7.4 3pt Made 7.9 145th 207th 13.2 Assists 12.0 293rd 267th 12.8 Turnovers 12.0 206th

