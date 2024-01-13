Holy Cross vs. Lehigh January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Holy Cross Crusaders (3-10, 0-0 Patriot League) meet a fellow Patriot League squad, the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-8, 0-0 Patriot League), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Stabler Arena. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Holy Cross vs. Lehigh Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Holy Cross Players to Watch
- Joseph Octave: 14.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Kenney: 9.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Joe Nugent: 6.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bo Montgomery: 9.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Louth-M Coulibaly: 5.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Lehigh Players to Watch
- Keith Higgins Jr.: 16.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyler Whitney-Sidney: 12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bube Momah: 8.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dominic Parolin: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalin Sinclair: 6.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Holy Cross vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison
|Lehigh Rank
|Lehigh AVG
|Holy Cross AVG
|Holy Cross Rank
|201st
|74.0
|Points Scored
|66.2
|335th
|245th
|73.5
|Points Allowed
|77.2
|312th
|128th
|37.8
|Rebounds
|33.0
|324th
|296th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|287th
|199th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|7.9
|145th
|207th
|13.2
|Assists
|12.0
|293rd
|267th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|12.0
|206th
