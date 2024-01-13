The Holy Cross Crusaders (6-5) face the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-3) in a matchup of Patriot squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Holy Cross vs. Lehigh Game Information

Holy Cross Players to Watch

Lindsay Berger: 8.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Simone Foreman: 5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Janelle Allen: 10.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Cara McCormack: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Lehigh Players to Watch

Ella Stemmer: 18.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Meghan O'Brien: 9.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK Lily Fandre: 12.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Colleen McQuillen: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Remi Sisselman: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

