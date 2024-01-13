Holy Cross vs. Lehigh January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Holy Cross Crusaders (6-5) face the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-3) in a matchup of Patriot squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Holy Cross vs. Lehigh Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Holy Cross Players to Watch
- Lindsay Berger: 8.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Simone Foreman: 5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Janelle Allen: 10.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Cara McCormack: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Lehigh Players to Watch
- Ella Stemmer: 18.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Meghan O'Brien: 9.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Lily Fandre: 12.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Colleen McQuillen: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Remi Sisselman: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
