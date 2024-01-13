Saturday's NEC schedule includes the Le Moyne Dolphins (5-9, 0-0 NEC) meeting the Merrimack Warriors (6-8, 0-0 NEC) at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Merrimack vs. Le Moyne Game Information

Merrimack Players to Watch

  • Jordan Derkack: 16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Adam Clark: 10.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Devon Savage: 11.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Samba Diallo: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bryan Etumnu: 7.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK

Le Moyne Players to Watch

  • Luke Sutherland: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Ocypher Owens: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Mike Depersia: 5.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kaiyem Cleary: 12.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nathan McClure: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Merrimack vs. Le Moyne Stat Comparison

Le Moyne Rank Le Moyne AVG Merrimack AVG Merrimack Rank
205th 73.9 Points Scored 68.9 302nd
247th 73.6 Points Allowed 70.6 164th
342nd 32.1 Rebounds 31.4 348th
328th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 6.9 328th
20th 9.9 3pt Made 6.5 267th
45th 16.5 Assists 12.0 293rd
80th 10.6 Turnovers 12.9 279th

