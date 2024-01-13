Merrimack vs. Le Moyne January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's NEC schedule includes the Le Moyne Dolphins (5-9, 0-0 NEC) meeting the Merrimack Warriors (6-8, 0-0 NEC) at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.
Merrimack vs. Le Moyne Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Buy Tickets for Other Merrimack Games
Merrimack Players to Watch
- Jordan Derkack: 16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Adam Clark: 10.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Devon Savage: 11.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Samba Diallo: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryan Etumnu: 7.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK
Le Moyne Players to Watch
- Luke Sutherland: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ocypher Owens: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Mike Depersia: 5.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kaiyem Cleary: 12.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nathan McClure: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Merrimack vs. Le Moyne Stat Comparison
|Le Moyne Rank
|Le Moyne AVG
|Merrimack AVG
|Merrimack Rank
|205th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|68.9
|302nd
|247th
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|164th
|342nd
|32.1
|Rebounds
|31.4
|348th
|328th
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|328th
|20th
|9.9
|3pt Made
|6.5
|267th
|45th
|16.5
|Assists
|12.0
|293rd
|80th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|12.9
|279th
