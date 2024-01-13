Saturday's NEC schedule includes the Le Moyne Dolphins (5-9, 0-0 NEC) meeting the Merrimack Warriors (6-8, 0-0 NEC) at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Merrimack vs. Le Moyne Game Information

Merrimack Players to Watch

Jordan Derkack: 16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Le Moyne Players to Watch

Luke Sutherland: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Merrimack vs. Le Moyne Stat Comparison

Le Moyne Rank Le Moyne AVG Merrimack AVG Merrimack Rank 205th 73.9 Points Scored 68.9 302nd 247th 73.6 Points Allowed 70.6 164th 342nd 32.1 Rebounds 31.4 348th 328th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 6.9 328th 20th 9.9 3pt Made 6.5 267th 45th 16.5 Assists 12.0 293rd 80th 10.6 Turnovers 12.9 279th

