Northeastern vs. Towson January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Northeastern Huskies (5-8, 0-0 CAA) face the Towson Tigers (7-6, 0-0 CAA) in a matchup of CAA teams at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on FloHoops.
Northeastern vs. Towson Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Chris Doherty: 12.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Joe Pridgen: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Masai Troutman: 9.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Luka Sakota: 10.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jared Turner: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Towson Players to Watch
- Charles Thompson: 8.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Christian May: 11.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dylan Williamson: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Tejada: 11.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mekhi Lowery: 5.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
Northeastern vs. Towson Stat Comparison
|Northeastern Rank
|Northeastern AVG
|Towson AVG
|Towson Rank
|237th
|72.8
|Points Scored
|67.8
|317th
|267th
|74.5
|Points Allowed
|65.5
|57th
|330th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|41.2
|33rd
|210th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|14.4
|3rd
|309th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|5.8
|318th
|161st
|13.8
|Assists
|10.5
|339th
|238th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|12.2
|220th
