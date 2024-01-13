The Northeastern Huskies (5-8, 0-0 CAA) face the Towson Tigers (7-6, 0-0 CAA) in a matchup of CAA teams at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on FloHoops.

Northeastern vs. Towson Game Information

Northeastern Players to Watch

  • Chris Doherty: 12.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Joe Pridgen: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Masai Troutman: 9.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Luka Sakota: 10.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jared Turner: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Towson Players to Watch

  • Charles Thompson: 8.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Christian May: 11.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dylan Williamson: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyler Tejada: 11.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mekhi Lowery: 5.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

Northeastern vs. Towson Stat Comparison

Northeastern Rank Northeastern AVG Towson AVG Towson Rank
237th 72.8 Points Scored 67.8 317th
267th 74.5 Points Allowed 65.5 57th
330th 32.8 Rebounds 41.2 33rd
210th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 14.4 3rd
309th 5.9 3pt Made 5.8 318th
161st 13.8 Assists 10.5 339th
238th 12.4 Turnovers 12.2 220th

