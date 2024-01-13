The Northeastern Huskies (5-8, 0-0 CAA) face the Towson Tigers (7-6, 0-0 CAA) in a matchup of CAA teams at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on FloHoops.

Northeastern vs. Towson Game Information

Northeastern Players to Watch

Chris Doherty: 12.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Joe Pridgen: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Masai Troutman: 9.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Luka Sakota: 10.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jared Turner: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Towson Players to Watch

Charles Thompson: 8.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

Christian May: 11.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Dylan Williamson: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Tyler Tejada: 11.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Mekhi Lowery: 5.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

Northeastern vs. Towson Stat Comparison

Northeastern Rank Northeastern AVG Towson AVG Towson Rank 237th 72.8 Points Scored 67.8 317th 267th 74.5 Points Allowed 65.5 57th 330th 32.8 Rebounds 41.2 33rd 210th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 14.4 3rd 309th 5.9 3pt Made 5.8 318th 161st 13.8 Assists 10.5 339th 238th 12.4 Turnovers 12.2 220th

