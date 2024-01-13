Saturday's NEC schedule includes the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-8, 0-0 NEC) playing the Stonehill Skyhawks (2-13, 0-0 NEC) at 1:00 PM ET on YES.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Stonehill vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Stonehill Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stonehill Players to Watch

Tony Felder: 12.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Max Zegarowski: 12.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Pano Pavlidis: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Chas Stinson: 6.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jackson Benigni: 12.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

Ansley Almonor: 16.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Sean Moore: 11.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK DeVante Jamison: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jo'el Emanuel: 10.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Joe Munden Jr.: 10.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stonehill vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fairleigh Dickinson Rank Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Stonehill AVG Stonehill Rank 47th 77.4 Points Scored 67.0 299th 293rd 74.2 Points Allowed 69.6 159th 213th 34.4 Rebounds 31.0 345th 48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th 85th 8.2 3pt Made 7.7 134th 62nd 14.7 Assists 12.2 249th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.