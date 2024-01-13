Saturday's NEC schedule includes the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-8, 0-0 NEC) playing the Stonehill Skyhawks (2-13, 0-0 NEC) at 1:00 PM ET on YES.

Stonehill vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Stonehill Players to Watch

  • Tony Felder: 12.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Max Zegarowski: 12.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Pano Pavlidis: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Chas Stinson: 6.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jackson Benigni: 12.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

  • Ansley Almonor: 16.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Sean Moore: 11.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DeVante Jamison: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jo'el Emanuel: 10.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Joe Munden Jr.: 10.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Stonehill vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fairleigh Dickinson Rank Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Stonehill AVG Stonehill Rank
47th 77.4 Points Scored 67.0 299th
293rd 74.2 Points Allowed 69.6 159th
213th 34.4 Rebounds 31.0 345th
48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th
85th 8.2 3pt Made 7.7 134th
62nd 14.7 Assists 12.2 249th
104th 11.1 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

