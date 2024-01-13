Stonehill vs. Fairleigh Dickinson January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's NEC schedule includes the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-8, 0-0 NEC) playing the Stonehill Skyhawks (2-13, 0-0 NEC) at 1:00 PM ET on YES.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Stonehill vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: YES
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Stonehill Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stonehill Players to Watch
- Tony Felder: 12.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Max Zegarowski: 12.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Pano Pavlidis: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Chas Stinson: 6.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jackson Benigni: 12.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
- Ansley Almonor: 16.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sean Moore: 11.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DeVante Jamison: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jo'el Emanuel: 10.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joe Munden Jr.: 10.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stonehill vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Fairleigh Dickinson Rank
|Fairleigh Dickinson AVG
|Stonehill AVG
|Stonehill Rank
|47th
|77.4
|Points Scored
|67.0
|299th
|293rd
|74.2
|Points Allowed
|69.6
|159th
|213th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|31.0
|345th
|48th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|5.2
|359th
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.