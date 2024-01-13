Stonehill vs. Fairleigh Dickinson January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Stonehill Skyhawks (0-13) meet the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-11) in a clash of NEC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Stonehill vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Stonehill Players to Watch
- Maureen Stapleton: 4.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jada Thornton: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Paige Martin: 4.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brooke Paquette: 6.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sharn Hayward: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
- Abby Conklin: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Teneisia Brown: 10.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lilly Parke: 7.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bella Toomey: 3.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nickie Carter: 4.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
