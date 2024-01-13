The Stonehill Skyhawks (0-13) meet the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-11) in a clash of NEC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Stonehill vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Stonehill Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stonehill Players to Watch

Maureen Stapleton: 4.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

4.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Jada Thornton: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Paige Martin: 4.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Brooke Paquette: 6.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Sharn Hayward: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

Abby Conklin: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Teneisia Brown: 10.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Lilly Parke: 7.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Bella Toomey: 3.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

3.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Nickie Carter: 4.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.