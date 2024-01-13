UMass-Lowell vs. UMBC January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-4, 0-0 America East) meet the UMBC Retrievers (5-10, 0-0 America East) in a clash of America East teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.
UMass-Lowell vs. UMBC Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UMass-Lowell Players to Watch
- Ayinde Hikim: 17.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Max Brooks: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Cam Morris III: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Yuri Covington: 10.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quinton Mincey: 7.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
UMBC Players to Watch
- Dion Brown: 16.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Khydarius Smith: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Marcus Banks: 10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bryce Johnson: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Anthony Valentine: 5.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
UMass-Lowell vs. UMBC Stat Comparison
|UMass-Lowell Rank
|UMass-Lowell AVG
|UMBC AVG
|UMBC Rank
|117th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|79.0
|86th
|73rd
|66.3
|Points Allowed
|84.0
|358th
|29th
|41.3
|Rebounds
|36.7
|180th
|75th
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|231st
|329th
|5.5
|3pt Made
|8.3
|102nd
|267th
|12.3
|Assists
|13.1
|217th
|328th
|14.1
|Turnovers
|14.4
|340th
