The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-4, 0-0 America East) meet the UMBC Retrievers (5-10, 0-0 America East) in a clash of America East teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UMass-Lowell vs. UMBC Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UMass-Lowell Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass-Lowell Players to Watch

  • Ayinde Hikim: 17.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Max Brooks: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Cam Morris III: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Yuri Covington: 10.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Quinton Mincey: 7.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMBC Players to Watch

  • Dion Brown: 16.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Khydarius Smith: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Marcus Banks: 10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Bryce Johnson: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Anthony Valentine: 5.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMass-Lowell vs. UMBC Stat Comparison

UMass-Lowell Rank UMass-Lowell AVG UMBC AVG UMBC Rank
117th 77.8 Points Scored 79.0 86th
73rd 66.3 Points Allowed 84.0 358th
29th 41.3 Rebounds 36.7 180th
75th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 8.5 231st
329th 5.5 3pt Made 8.3 102nd
267th 12.3 Assists 13.1 217th
328th 14.1 Turnovers 14.4 340th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.