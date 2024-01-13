The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-4, 0-0 America East) meet the UMBC Retrievers (5-10, 0-0 America East) in a clash of America East teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

UMass-Lowell vs. UMBC Game Information

UMass-Lowell Players to Watch

Ayinde Hikim: 17.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

UMBC Players to Watch

Dion Brown: 16.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

UMass-Lowell vs. UMBC Stat Comparison

UMass-Lowell Rank UMass-Lowell AVG UMBC AVG UMBC Rank 117th 77.8 Points Scored 79.0 86th 73rd 66.3 Points Allowed 84.0 358th 29th 41.3 Rebounds 36.7 180th 75th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 8.5 231st 329th 5.5 3pt Made 8.3 102nd 267th 12.3 Assists 13.1 217th 328th 14.1 Turnovers 14.4 340th

