UMass Lowell vs. UMBC January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's America East schedule includes the UMBC Retrievers (4-8) versus the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-12) at 1:00 PM ET.
UMass Lowell vs. UMBC Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
UMass Lowell Players to Watch
- Sydney Watkins: 6.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rayne Durant: 4.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mili Carrera: 9.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Abbey Lindsey: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maddie Rice: 5.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
UMBC Players to Watch
- Anna Blount: 13.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jaden Walker: 7.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaliena Sanchez: 8.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jordon Lewis: 10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carmen Yanez: 5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
