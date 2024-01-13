UMass vs. La Salle January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's A-10 schedule includes the La Salle Explorers (3-9) playing the UMass Minutewomen (2-11) at 3:00 PM ET.
UMass vs. La Salle Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
UMass Players to Watch
- Stefanie Kulesza: 11.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kristin Williams: 10.8 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tori Hyduke: 5.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bre Bellamy: 7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lilly Taulelei: 7.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
La Salle Players to Watch
- Makayla Miller: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Molly Masciantonio: 8.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nicole Melious: 10.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Gabby Turco: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jolene Armendariz: 4.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
