Saturday's A-10 schedule includes the La Salle Explorers (3-9) playing the UMass Minutewomen (2-11) at 3:00 PM ET.

UMass vs. La Salle Game Information

UMass Players to Watch

Stefanie Kulesza: 11.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Kristin Williams: 10.8 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Tori Hyduke: 5.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Bre Bellamy: 7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Lilly Taulelei: 7.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

La Salle Players to Watch

Makayla Miller: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Molly Masciantonio: 8.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Nicole Melious: 10.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Gabby Turco: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Jolene Armendariz: 4.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

