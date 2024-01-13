UMass vs. Rhode Island January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's A-10 slate includes the Rhode Island Rams (6-7, 0-0 A-10) versus the UMass Minutemen (9-3, 0-0 A-10) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UMass vs. Rhode Island Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UMass Players to Watch
- Matt Cross: 16.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Josh Cohen: 18.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keon Thompson: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rahsool Diggins: 11.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jayden Ndjigue: 5.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Zek Montgomery: 12.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden House: 14.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Luis Kortright: 10.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- David Fuchs: 7.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeremy Foumena: 6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
UMass vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison
|Rhode Island Rank
|Rhode Island AVG
|UMass AVG
|UMass Rank
|237th
|72.8
|Points Scored
|84.1
|29th
|212th
|72.2
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|209th
|92nd
|38.8
|Rebounds
|38.7
|94th
|153rd
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|11.8
|28th
|309th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|7.3
|208th
|177th
|13.5
|Assists
|18.0
|18th
|267th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|10.8
|96th
