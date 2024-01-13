Saturday's A-10 slate includes the Rhode Island Rams (6-7, 0-0 A-10) versus the UMass Minutemen (9-3, 0-0 A-10) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UMass vs. Rhode Island Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UMass Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass Players to Watch

Matt Cross: 16.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Josh Cohen: 18.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Keon Thompson: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Rahsool Diggins: 11.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jayden Ndjigue: 5.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rhode Island Players to Watch

Zek Montgomery: 12.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden House: 14.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Luis Kortright: 10.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK David Fuchs: 7.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jeremy Foumena: 6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMass vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison

Rhode Island Rank Rhode Island AVG UMass AVG UMass Rank 237th 72.8 Points Scored 84.1 29th 212th 72.2 Points Allowed 72.1 209th 92nd 38.8 Rebounds 38.7 94th 153rd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 11.8 28th 309th 5.9 3pt Made 7.3 208th 177th 13.5 Assists 18.0 18th 267th 12.8 Turnovers 10.8 96th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.