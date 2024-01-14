The Northeastern Huskies (4-6) play the Hofstra Pride (6-5) in a matchup of CAA teams at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Northeastern vs. Hofstra Game Information

Northeastern Players to Watch

Derin Erdogan: 13.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Deja Bristol: 8.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Gemima Motema: 9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Asha Parker: 8.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Maddie Vizza: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Hofstra Players to Watch

Brooke Anya: 9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Zyheima Swint: 9.1 PTS, 10 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 10 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Emma Von Essen: 14.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Ally Knights: 4.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Sorelle Ineza: 8.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

