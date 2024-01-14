Northeastern vs. Hofstra January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Northeastern Huskies (4-6) play the Hofstra Pride (6-5) in a matchup of CAA teams at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Northeastern vs. Hofstra Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Derin Erdogan: 13.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deja Bristol: 8.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Gemima Motema: 9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Asha Parker: 8.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maddie Vizza: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Brooke Anya: 9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Zyheima Swint: 9.1 PTS, 10 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Emma Von Essen: 14.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ally Knights: 4.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sorelle Ineza: 8.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
