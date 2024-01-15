Boston College vs. Notre Dame January 15 Tickets & Start Time
Monday's ACC slate includes the Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) playing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Boston College vs. Notre Dame Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Boston College Players to Watch
- Quinten Post: 18.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Jaeden Zackery: 13.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Claudell Harris Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Devin: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Prince Aligbe: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Markus Burton: 15.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- J.R. Konieczny: 10.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tae Davis: 8.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Carey Booth: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Julian Roper: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Boston College vs. Notre Dame Stat Comparison
|Boston College Rank
|Boston College AVG
|Notre Dame AVG
|Notre Dame Rank
|78th
|79.4
|Points Scored
|63.6
|349th
|172nd
|70.8
|Points Allowed
|65.6
|65th
|149th
|37.3
|Rebounds
|36.2
|205th
|227th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|181st
|174th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.1
|228th
|111th
|14.6
|Assists
|10.4
|343rd
|40th
|9.8
|Turnovers
|11.5
|158th
