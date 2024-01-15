Monday's Ivy League slate includes the Harvard Crimson (8-4, 0-0 Ivy League) versus the Brown Bears (4-10, 0-0 Ivy League) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Harvard vs. Brown Game Information

Harvard Players to Watch

Malik Mack: 20.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Chandler Pigge: 8.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Brown Players to Watch

Nana Owusu-Anane: 13.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

19.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kalu Anya: 10.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Harvard vs. Brown Stat Comparison

Harvard Rank Harvard AVG Brown AVG Brown Rank 226th 73.2 Points Scored 69.4 296th 160th 70.3 Points Allowed 71.3 188th 205th 36.2 Rebounds 38.7 94th 316th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 10.4 84th 99th 8.3 3pt Made 7.2 224th 154th 13.9 Assists 12.4 264th 111th 11.0 Turnovers 12.4 237th

