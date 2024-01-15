Monday's Ivy League slate includes the Harvard Crimson (8-4, 0-0 Ivy League) versus the Brown Bears (4-10, 0-0 Ivy League) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Harvard vs. Brown Game Information

Harvard Players to Watch

  • Malik Mack: 20.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chisom Okpara: 17.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Chandler Pigge: 8.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Louis Lesmond: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Thomas Batties II: 6.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Brown Players to Watch

  • Nana Owusu-Anane: 13.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Kino Lilly Jr.: 19.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kalu Anya: 10.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Aaron Cooley: 8.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Felix Kloman: 5.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Harvard vs. Brown Stat Comparison

Harvard Rank Harvard AVG Brown AVG Brown Rank
226th 73.2 Points Scored 69.4 296th
160th 70.3 Points Allowed 71.3 188th
205th 36.2 Rebounds 38.7 94th
316th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 10.4 84th
99th 8.3 3pt Made 7.2 224th
154th 13.9 Assists 12.4 264th
111th 11.0 Turnovers 12.4 237th

