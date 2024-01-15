Harvard vs. Brown January 15 Tickets & Start Time
Monday's Ivy League slate includes the Harvard Crimson (8-4, 0-0 Ivy League) versus the Brown Bears (4-10, 0-0 Ivy League) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Harvard vs. Brown Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Harvard Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Harvard Players to Watch
- Malik Mack: 20.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chisom Okpara: 17.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Chandler Pigge: 8.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Louis Lesmond: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Thomas Batties II: 6.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Brown Players to Watch
- Nana Owusu-Anane: 13.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kino Lilly Jr.: 19.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kalu Anya: 10.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Aaron Cooley: 8.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Felix Kloman: 5.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Harvard vs. Brown Stat Comparison
|Harvard Rank
|Harvard AVG
|Brown AVG
|Brown Rank
|226th
|73.2
|Points Scored
|69.4
|296th
|160th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|188th
|205th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|38.7
|94th
|316th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|84th
|99th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.2
|224th
|154th
|13.9
|Assists
|12.4
|264th
|111th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|12.4
|237th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.