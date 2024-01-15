Harvard vs. Brown January 15 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Harvard Crimson (7-6) play a fellow Ivy League team, the Brown Bears (9-4), on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.
Harvard vs. Brown Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Harvard Players to Watch
- Elena Rodriguez: 12.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Lola Mullaney: 15.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Katie Krupa: 9.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Saniyah Glenn-Bello: 5.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Brown Players to Watch
- Grace Arnolie: 11.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alyssa Moreland: 7.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kyla Jones: 17.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ada Anamekwe: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Isabella Mauricio: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
