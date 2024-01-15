The Harvard Crimson (7-6) play a fellow Ivy League team, the Brown Bears (9-4), on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Harvard vs. Brown Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Harvard Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Harvard Players to Watch

Elena Rodriguez: 12.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Lola Mullaney: 15.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

20.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Katie Krupa: 9.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Saniyah Glenn-Bello: 5.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Brown Players to Watch

Grace Arnolie: 11.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Alyssa Moreland: 7.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Kyla Jones: 17.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Ada Anamekwe: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Isabella Mauricio: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.