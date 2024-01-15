The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-7, 0-0 NEC) face the Merrimack Warriors (6-8, 0-0 NEC) in a matchup of NEC teams at 4:00 PM ET on Monday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Merrimack vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Merrimack Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Merrimack Players to Watch

Jordan Derkack: 16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Adam Clark: 10.5 PTS, 2 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.9 STL, 0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.9 STL, 0 BLK Devon Savage: 11.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Samba Diallo: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryan Etumnu: 7.1 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch

Kellen Amos: 11.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Allan Jeanne-Rose: 14.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Jordan Jones: 12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Tre Breland III: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Jayden Brown: 7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Merrimack vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison

Cent. Conn. St. Rank Cent. Conn. St. AVG Merrimack AVG Merrimack Rank 219th 73.5 Points Scored 68.9 302nd 98th 67.2 Points Allowed 70.6 166th 289th 34 Rebounds 31.4 350th 245th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 6.9 329th 267th 6.5 3pt Made 6.5 267th 76th 15.5 Assists 12 294th 111th 11 Turnovers 12.9 279th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.