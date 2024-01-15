The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-7, 0-0 NEC) face the Merrimack Warriors (6-8, 0-0 NEC) in a matchup of NEC teams at 4:00 PM ET on Monday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Merrimack vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information

Merrimack Players to Watch

  • Jordan Derkack: 16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Adam Clark: 10.5 PTS, 2 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Devon Savage: 11.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Samba Diallo: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bryan Etumnu: 7.1 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK

Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch

  • Kellen Amos: 11.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Allan Jeanne-Rose: 14.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
  • Jordan Jones: 12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tre Breland III: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jayden Brown: 7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Merrimack vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison

Cent. Conn. St. Rank Cent. Conn. St. AVG Merrimack AVG Merrimack Rank
219th 73.5 Points Scored 68.9 302nd
98th 67.2 Points Allowed 70.6 166th
289th 34 Rebounds 31.4 350th
245th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 6.9 329th
267th 6.5 3pt Made 6.5 267th
76th 15.5 Assists 12 294th
111th 11 Turnovers 12.9 279th

