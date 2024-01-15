Merrimack vs. Cent. Conn. St. January 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-7, 0-0 NEC) face the Merrimack Warriors (6-8, 0-0 NEC) in a matchup of NEC teams at 4:00 PM ET on Monday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
Merrimack vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Merrimack Players to Watch
- Jordan Derkack: 16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Adam Clark: 10.5 PTS, 2 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Devon Savage: 11.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Samba Diallo: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryan Etumnu: 7.1 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK
Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch
- Kellen Amos: 11.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Allan Jeanne-Rose: 14.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Jordan Jones: 12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tre Breland III: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jayden Brown: 7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
Merrimack vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison
|Cent. Conn. St. Rank
|Cent. Conn. St. AVG
|Merrimack AVG
|Merrimack Rank
|219th
|73.5
|Points Scored
|68.9
|302nd
|98th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|166th
|289th
|34
|Rebounds
|31.4
|350th
|245th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|329th
|267th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|6.5
|267th
|76th
|15.5
|Assists
|12
|294th
|111th
|11
|Turnovers
|12.9
|279th
