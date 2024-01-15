Merrimack vs. Cent. Conn. St. January 15 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Merrimack Warriors (3-10) play the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-10) in a matchup of NEC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Monday.
Merrimack vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Merrimack Players to Watch
- Amaya Staton: 12.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Jayme Decesare: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Paloma Garcia: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Diamond Christian: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rose Caso: 3.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch
- Samora Watson: 17.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Belle Lanpher: 13 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Meghan Kenefick: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Amaya Williams: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ally Sentance: 2.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
