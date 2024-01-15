Stonehill vs. Wagner January 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Wagner Seahawks (6-6, 0-0 NEC) play the Stonehill Skyhawks (2-13, 0-0 NEC) in a matchup of NEC teams at 1:00 PM ET on Monday. The game will be available on NEC Front Row.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Stonehill vs. Wagner Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Stonehill Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stonehill Players to Watch
- Tony Felder: 12.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Max Zegarowski: 12 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Pano Pavlidis: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Chas Stinson: 6.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jackson Benigni: 12.7 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wagner Players to Watch
- Melvin Council Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyje Kelton: 7.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Javier Esquerra Trelles: 6.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Tahron Allen: 7.1 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zaire Williams: 9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stonehill vs. Wagner Stat Comparison
|Wagner Rank
|Wagner AVG
|Stonehill AVG
|Stonehill Rank
|347th
|63.8
|Points Scored
|63.5
|350th
|19th
|62.8
|Points Allowed
|80.4
|347th
|170th
|36.8
|Rebounds
|32.5
|336th
|102nd
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|340th
|154th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|8.3
|99th
|234th
|12.8
|Assists
|11
|331st
|5th
|8.4
|Turnovers
|13.1
|286th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.