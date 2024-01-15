The Wagner Seahawks (6-6, 0-0 NEC) play the Stonehill Skyhawks (2-13, 0-0 NEC) in a matchup of NEC teams at 1:00 PM ET on Monday. The game will be available on NEC Front Row.

Stonehill vs. Wagner Game Information

Stonehill Players to Watch

Tony Felder: 12.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Wagner Players to Watch

Melvin Council Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Stonehill vs. Wagner Stat Comparison

Wagner Rank Wagner AVG Stonehill AVG Stonehill Rank 347th 63.8 Points Scored 63.5 350th 19th 62.8 Points Allowed 80.4 347th 170th 36.8 Rebounds 32.5 336th 102nd 10.1 Off. Rebounds 6.7 340th 154th 7.8 3pt Made 8.3 99th 234th 12.8 Assists 11 331st 5th 8.4 Turnovers 13.1 286th

