Monday's NEC schedule includes the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-13) playing the Wagner Seahawks (4-9) at 2:00 PM ET.

Stonehill vs. Wagner Game Information

Stonehill Players to Watch

Maureen Stapleton: 4 PTS, 8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

Jada Thornton: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Paige Martin: 4.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Brooke Paquette: 6.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sharn Hayward: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Wagner Players to Watch

Semie Brar: 11.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Taleah Washington: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Rakisha Ballinger: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Kiera Edmonds: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Paige Lyons: 8.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

