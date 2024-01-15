Stonehill vs. Wagner January 15 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Monday's NEC schedule includes the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-13) playing the Wagner Seahawks (4-9) at 2:00 PM ET.
Stonehill vs. Wagner Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Stonehill Players to Watch
- Maureen Stapleton: 4 PTS, 8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Jada Thornton: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Paige Martin: 4.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brooke Paquette: 6.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sharn Hayward: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Wagner Players to Watch
- Semie Brar: 11.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Taleah Washington: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rakisha Ballinger: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kiera Edmonds: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Paige Lyons: 8.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
