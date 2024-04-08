The Boston College Eagles (1-0) are not considered to be in the running to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +50000 on the moneyline.

The Eagles are on the road against the Citadel Bulldogs. Gametime is set for 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10. Boston College is a 9.5-point favorite, with the over/under set at 139.5.

Boston College NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 77th Bet $100 to win $50000 Preseason +50000 75th Bet $100 to win $50000

Boston College Team Stats

Boston College outscores opponents by 19.0 points per game (scoring 89.0 per game to rank 95th in college basketball while allowing 70.0 per contest to rank 193rd in college basketball) and has a +19 scoring differential overall.

Boston College Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Boston College has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Boston College Players

Quinten Post leads the Eagles in points and rebounds. He puts up 31.0 points per game while also adding 11.0 rebounds.

Boston College's assists leader is Jaeden Zackery, who racks up 4.0 per game.

The Eagles are led by Post from long distance. He knocks down 5.0 shots from deep per game.

Boston College's steals leader is Claudell Harris Jr., who collects 2.0 per game. Post leads the team averaging 4.0 blocks an outing.

