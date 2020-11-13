FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Coronavirus cases have spiked across the National Football League. With more players testing positive for COVID-19, the league is now forcing team facilities to close.
The Cleveland Browns have now shut down their facility after a player tested positive.
Increased players are testing positive for COVID-19, forcing teams like the Browns to close their facility and host virtual meetings, days before their game. Guard Chris Hubbard placed on the team’s COVID-19/reserve list, but the Browns aren't the only team affected by COVID.
Other teams, like the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as the Miami Dolphins, where former Patriots captain Kyle Van Noy, have been added to the COVID-19/reserve list.
The Baltimore Ravens also have a COVID-19 positive player in isolation as they prepare to play the Patriots on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Patriots are not facing any COVID issues. The team took the practice field today, gearing up to take on the Ravens. Running back Damien Harris tells Western Mass News the team will be focusing on getting better each day leading up to Sunday.
"We got to keep working on the things we can improve on, and we just want to gain some momentum. As I said before, we know the season isn't over. We just got to continue to have confidence in ourselves, confidence in one another, confidence in the coaching staff and everybody involved if we want to turn this ship around,” Harris said.
As for the league taking further precautions with the COVID situation they're facing, the teams continue to focus on the protocols the NFL has put in place.
There haven't been any game cancellations due to the pandemic, just rescheduling. The league is doing all they can to avoid cancellations.
